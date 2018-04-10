Donald Trump And Theresa May Not Invited To The Royal Wedding

Donald Trump and Theresa May have not been invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The Royal Household announced on Tuesday that neither leader would be attending the Windsor Palace nuptials, with political figures kept off the guest list entirely.

It means that Barack Obama, with whom Harry has a close relationship, will also be missing from the day’s proceedings.

A spokesperson for the palace said: “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle’s wedding.

“Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household.”

There had been much speculation over whether 71-year-old Trump would be invited to watch the couple tie the knot on May 19.