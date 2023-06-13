Kari Lake Gets Maths Lesson After Claiming 90% Of Americans Support Trump

Arizona voters didn’t want Republican Kari Lake to be their governor, and they probably wouldn’t want her teaching maths either after the farfetched claim she made Monday.
The former newscaster turned Donald Trump toadie appeared on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast to discuss Tuesday’s arraignment of the former president in Miami.
This past weekend, Lake attempted to gin up support for Trump by saying that if prosecutors “want to get to President Trump,” they’re ”going to have to go through me and 75 million Americans just like me. And most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA.”
On Monday, she put the “high” in “hyperbole” by claiming that 90% of the US population would be getting their collective panties in a bunch over Trump getting indicted for taking top secret documents to Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House.
“If they think they are going to hurt, lay a finger on our president ― President Trump ― they’re going to have to come through me,” Lake told Bannon. “And I made a mistake, I said 75 million others just like me. I think it’s more like 300 million others just like me.”
Even conservative-leaning outlets like Newsweek noted that Lake’s assertion was “absurd,” considering that the US population is about 334 million, meaning that nearly 9 in 10 Americans would be protesting Trump’s arrest, including many of the 81 million people who voted for Joe Biden in 2020.
Since it’s pretty much impossible to get 90% of Americans to agree on anything, much less Trump, it’s a fair chance that Lake is either just spreading B.S. or is really bad at maths.
Luckily, Twitter users were kind enough to give Lake a lesson.