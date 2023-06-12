Trump Checks Crowd Over 'Crazy' Ovation: You 'Didn't Know' About This 5 Years Ago

Former President Donald Trump remarked on his crowd’s “crazy” response to something he claimed they once had no clue about during remarks Saturday night in North Carolina.

In one of Trump’s first public speeches since his federal indictment, the presidential candidate told the North Carolina Republican Party convention in Greensboro that — if he were elected in 2024 — he would “immediately sign a new executive order” to take federal funding away from schools that bring critical race theory and “transgender insanity” to children.

The former president paused as the audience’s cheers picked up and eventually broke out into a standing ovation.

“It’s amazing how strongly people feel about that. You see I’m talking about cutting taxes, people go like that,” said Trump as he mimicked a golf clap.

“I talk about transgender, everyone goes crazy. Who would have thought? Five years ago, you didn’t know what the hell it was.”

Trump notes his crowd is more enthused about bigotry than they are for tax cuts: "It's amazing how strongly people feel about that. I talk about cutting taxes, people go like that, I talk about transgender everybody goes crazy. Five years ago you didn't know what the hell it was" pic.twitter.com/n1xoeCIL5C — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 11, 2023

Twitter users claimed the clip showed Trump summarising “the insanity of his movement” as they mocked the crowd for their reaction to his remarks.

I got to say, Trump summarizes the insanity of his movement better than I could. The cash is coming in and people keep showing up so he is going to milk it as long as he can. https://t.co/JhcI64d1VM — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 11, 2023

TRUMP: Boy, what a bunch of easily manipulated rubes you people are, it's amazing, even after all this time I still can't believe how stupid you are

AUDIENCE: Woo hoo! You tell 'em, Trump! Yeah! https://t.co/SO4fWJDJaT — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) June 11, 2023

Trump casually admitting that the whole thing is a manufactured moral panic & his followers are idiots.



If you're on the right and you get mad at people on the left calling you stupid for supporting trump, just remember no one thinks you're dumber than trump himself! https://t.co/SlPtkzwsJ2 — Hemry, Local Bartender (@BartenderHemry) June 11, 2023

Trump: Wow, guys, you like hatred even more than money! https://t.co/z4JBGz3gAF — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) June 11, 2023

