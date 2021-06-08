Mary Trump Predicts How Trump Will Throw His Kids Under The Bus

Mary Trump doesn’t doubt that her uncle, ex-President Donald Trump, will sacrifice his own children to save himself from potential prosecution.

On Monday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked Mary Trump if her uncle would “take one for his kids” if they were targeted by prosecutors. Both Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump work for the Trump Organization, which is under criminal investigation.

“No, he wouldn’t,” responded the former president’s niece, a vocal critic of her relative in recent years.

“I think if that were to happen, if prosecutors were to go after his children, he would fully expect them to take a hit for him, to benefit him. What he probably doesn’t understand is that’s not really how it works,” added the psychologist.