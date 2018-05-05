Donald Trump Mocked By The British Surgeon He 'Misquoted' During US Gun Rally

The British surgeon who today unwittingly found himself at the centre of yet another Donald Trump international faux pas has responded with an invitation and a couple of funny gifs. Martin Griffiths, Lead for Trauma Surgery at Royal London Hospital, was referenced by the US President during a gun rally on Friday as he appeared to suggest guns are the solution to rising knife crime in London. Responding to a Channel 4 News tweet of the speech, Griffiths first replied with some Kanye-inspired meme magic.

Even Kanye isn't biting pic.twitter.com/SmnoGxogmt — Martin P Griffiths (@martinpgriff) May 4, 2018

He was then asked what it felt like to be “misquoted” by Trump.

Love it! What’s it like to be ‘misquoted’ by allegedly the workd’s most powerful man? 😳 — Dr Geraldine A Lee 🇮🇪🇪🇺🥂 (@Gerrythecynic) May 5, 2018

Happy to invite Mr Trump to my (prestigious) hospital to meet with our mayor and police commissioner to discuss our successes in violence reduction in London @SadiqKhan @metpoliceuk @NHSBartsHealth #WindrushAwards pic.twitter.com/G4vYqTkfbL — Martin P Griffiths (@martinpgriff) May 5, 2018

Trump seems to have been referring to comments made last month by Griffiths, who said military colleagues had described their work as being similar to a UK military base in Afghanistan. Speaking at a National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting, the President promised to protect US gun rights, telling the Dallas conference they were currently “under siege”. Comparing the US to the UK, he said a top hospital in the capital was like a “military warzone hospital” despite “unbelievable tough gun laws”. “I recently read a story that in London, which has unbelievably tough gun laws, a once very prestigious hospital right in the middle is like a war zone for horrible stabbing wounds,” Trump said on Friday. “They don’t have guns. They have knives and instead there’s blood all over the floors of this hospital.” Pretending to stab someone, the 71-year-old continued: “They say it’s as bad as a military warzone hospital. Knives, knives, knives, knives.”

I've been to a couple war zones in my life. They're flooded with guns.



The US has 10.6 gun deaths per 100,000 people. London has 1.8 knife deaths per 100,000 people.



Trump is lying to please America's militant armed group, which spent over $30m to help elect this liar. https://t.co/qQgk0YdVwa — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) May 5, 2018