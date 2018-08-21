Donald Trump has floated the idea he could “run” the Mueller probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election – despite the fact he and and members of his administration are the ones being investigated.

In an interview with Reuters, the President claimed he was heading up a “smooth-running machine”, recognised by everyone except the Special Counsel probe.

He said: “I’ve decided to stay out. Now I don’t have to stay out.

“I can go in, and I could do whatever — I could run it if I want. But I decided to stay out.”

“I’m totally allowed to be involved if I wanted to be. So far, I haven’t chosen to be involved. I’ll stay out.”

Trump’s idea of “staying out” clearly doesn’t extend to his Twitter account, which yesterday was once host to a series of angry diatribes against the Mueller investigation.