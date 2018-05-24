Donald Trump Cancels North Korea Summit With Bizarre Letter To Kim Jong-Un

Donald Trump has called off the historic summit between the US and North Korea.

In a letter addressed to Kim Jong-un the President said that although he “was very much looking forward” to the meeting he was cancelling because of “tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement”.

He added: “You talk about your nuclear capabilities but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never be used.”

Trump goes on to lament that he “felt a wonderful dialogue was building up” before adding: “If you change your mind ... please do not hesitate to call me or write.”