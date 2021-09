Donald Trump Predicts America Will End Within 3 Years

How’s this for a paradox? Donald Trump is predicting America will end in three years and is also hinting that he may run for office in 2024 ― three years from now.

The former president made the contradictory claims during an interview with US network Newsmax on Tuesday with his former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. True to form, he also falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

After Trump said “our country has gone really downhill in the last eight months like nobody’s ever seen before,” he suggested, without offering any proof, that the country will end.

“And you go to these elections coming up in ’22 and ’24 – we’re not going to have a country left,” Trump said. “The election was rigged, and we’re not going to have a country left in three years, I’ll tell you that.”

Spicer then tried to end the interview, possibly because Newsmax is facing a $1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for deliberately lying about widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election and defaming the voting machine company.