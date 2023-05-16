Jason Miller, an adviser to Donald Trump, reportedly psyched the former president up during his controversial CNN town hall by showing him tweets about the event in the first commercial break.
Trump then “went out all pumped up for the second block” and was much more aggressive in his answering of CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins’ questions, Axios reported on Monday.
Miller reportedly showed Trump this tweet from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Democrat, New York), a fierce critic of the ex-POTUS:
Miller also showed Trump this post from 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, per Axios:
And this tweet from the conservative anti-Trump group, The Lincoln Project:
Critics have described CNN’s decision to allow Trump to spew his lies on live TV in front of a supportive audience as “shameful.”