Trump Reminds Us That He Trusts Putin More Than US Intelligence

If anyone had any doubt where Donald Trump’s loyalties lie, rest assured that they still lie with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The former president released a characteristically aggressive statement on Thursday about his relationship with Putin and about President Joe Biden’supcoming summit with the Russian leader.

In the statement, Trump fondly remembered the 2018 Helsinki summit where he famously refused to blame Putin for Moscow’s interference in the 2016 US presidential election, and included a snarky suggestion that Biden might fall asleep during his own summit.