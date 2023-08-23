Trump Raises Eyebrows With Joke On Fleeing US To Share 'Gold Domed Suite With Vladimir'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump caused a stir online with a tongue-in-cheek comment about leaving the US to live in “a gold domed suite” with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The former president posted the remark on Monday on his Truth Social platform, after his bond was set at $200,000 (around £156,800) following his indictment for allegedly scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Although Trump said he will surrender on Thursday in Fulton County, his post seemed to suggest that skipping the country wasn’t far from his mind:

The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me. I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a “flight” risk - I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again. Would I be able to take my very “understated” airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I’d be much better off flying commercial - I’m sure nobody would recognize me!

Yes, Trump was probably joking.

However, since the order setting bond also bars Trump from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case, including with “posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media,” it’s possible he was simply trying to provoke the court to see how much he can get away with.

Still, many users of Twitter — er, X — thought Trump’s comment about fleeing the US to hang with Putin was a bit strange under the circumstances.

Interesting that fleeing to Russia and living with Putin is in his head. Seems like a somewhat odd thing to be thinking about. pic.twitter.com/d5At6Ewxl2 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 22, 2023

Well this is certainly one way of going about being a criminal defendant. pic.twitter.com/jsiW6jX3FF — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) August 22, 2023

So keep him in Fulton https://t.co/ZXEUy1BHE7 — John Cusack (@johncusack) August 22, 2023

See? It’s already on his mind.

You better believe he’s thinking about it. #MorningJoe https://t.co/OCbNdCJurf — Luke (@JDLuckenbach) August 22, 2023

When you spew your creepy fantasy about your murderous mancrush. https://t.co/hsZ4nbmQ9m — Jacques Texited (@JMahoffer) August 22, 2023

Trump is more transparent than a toddler. He is a flight risk. https://t.co/jAoijOfwoC — Michael Little (@Michael_Little_) August 22, 2023

WHEN THEY TELL YOU WHO THEY ARE, BELIEVE THEM! He’s TELLING us exactly what he’s gonna do! He will NOT allow himself to be further humiliated or imprisoned! The Judge would do well to detain him Thursday! https://t.co/lidZjAWwk1 — PeriwinkleRose 🌺🌊🟧 (@PeriwinkleRose3) August 22, 2023

Some people weren’t hating the idea of Trump going far, far away.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to never hear from the deranged narcissist again? Something tells me he wouldn’t last long in Russia. https://t.co/yIUXZlKYtQ — Erin (@ErinSmjo) August 22, 2023

I like the “never to be heard from again” part. https://t.co/k8tQbJNaAo — Rosalind (not indicted) Garcia (@GarciaRosalind) August 22, 2023

Hear me out, would we even care if he did flee to Russia? I wouldn’t. I would take that deal. Just leave. Go be somebody else’s problem https://t.co/acPSJthJfj — StaceyCKS (@StaceyCKs1) August 22, 2023

One person noted that leaving the US may not be the get-out-of-jail-free card that Trump — or TFG, short for “the former guy” — might’ve hoped.