Donald Trump Says Republicans 'Eat Their Young' In Absurd Rant

Donald Trump left supporters with a truly wild warning in a video posted on Truth Social on Saturday.

The former president claimed the Republican Party “eat their young” as he called his critics Bill Barr, Senator Mitt Romney (Republican, Utah) and Paul Ryan “losers” and “RINOs” in a pre-taped statement.

Near the middle of the rambling video, Trump told viewers, “Remember, Republicans eat their young. They really do, they eat their young. Terrible statement. But it’s true.”

While some on the web speculated the teleprompter probably said “eat their own,” the front-runner for Republican presidential candidacy seemed to be parroting a Tuesday Truth Social post attacking Barr, Romney and Paul almost word-for-word.

“If [Romney] and RINO Paul fought as hard against Obama as they do against President Donald J Trump, they would never have lost,” he wrote last week. “But remember, Republicans ‘Eat Their Young.’”

“That’s the problem with so many in our Party, they go after the people who are on their side, rather than the Radical Left Democrats that are DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY.”

A visibly confused Donald Trump appears to misread his teleprompter twice in just a couple seconds and says Republicans “eat their young” by opposing him. The teleprompter likely said “eat their own.” pic.twitter.com/n0PL3UqfAk — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 14, 2023

Trump’s modest proposals come after a slew of stranger-than-average moments from the embattled real estate developer.

Last month, he incorrectly claimed Barack Obama is the current president, that Americans need voter ID to buy bread and that US President Biden was on the brink of bringing about World War II.

Cannibalism seems to have accidentally become a theme for Trump, who appeared to confuse fictitious human-eater Hannibal Lecter with a real person during a rally in Iowa last weekend.

“Hannibal Lecter, how great an actor was he?” Trump asked supporters. “You know why I like him? Because he said on television ... ‘I love Donald Trump.’”

He seemed to be referring to Mads Mikkelsen, who starred as Lecter in NBC’s “Hannibal” TV series from 2013 to 2015.