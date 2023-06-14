See Photos Of Trump’s Second Arraignment, Just 2 Months After His First Arrest

Former US President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Miami on Tuesday, marking the second time he was arrested on criminal charges in as many months — this time on federal charges related to his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s criminal cases constitute a series of firsts for a former president. He became the first former president (and presidential candidate) to be indicted in a criminal investigation when he was arrested in New York City over hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in April. On Tuesday, he made history again as the first former president to face federal charges.

Trump’s arrest Tuesday hinges on a 37-count indictment that follows a probe into classified documents that he kept at his Mar-a-Lago home. Some of his charges include conspiracy to obstruct justice, wilful retention of national defence information and making false statements.

The indictment alleges that Trump illegally kept documents that “could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods.”

Trump’s first arrest in April followed an indictment accusing him of paying Daniels $130,000 (£103,000) in hush money. The former reality TV star, who did not have a mug shot taken during his arrest, pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts. That case is set to go to trial in March 2024.

Ahead of his previous arrest, Trump encouraged his followers to “Protest, Take Our Nation Back” in posts on his social media platform, Truth Social. He received a modest turnout at the New York City courthouse where he surrendered.

With the news of his latest arraignment, Trump has once again called for protests. However, this time, Trump-loving politicians have increasingly brought warlike rhetoric into play.

“We have now reached a war phase,” Rep. Andy Biggs (Republican, Arizona) tweeted Friday. “Eye for an eye.”

The former president arrived in Florida on Monday before turning himself in.

“We know there is a potential of things taking a turn for the worst, but that’s not the Miami way,” Miami police Chief Manny Morales told reporters on Monday. “We are prepared. We have experience in handling large demonstrations. This is the city of Miami.”

A perp walk, the infamous occasion where authorities lead a defendant into the courthouse or police station, has not been expected in a case of this status, but Trump’s entrance was a spectacle nonetheless.

Take a look at the latest photos below.

A courtroom sketch shows Trump as he appears on a federal indictment at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, alongside his aide Walt Nauta and attorneys Chris Kise and Todd Blanche in Miami. JANE ROSENBERG via Reuters

Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after he appeared for his arraignment in Miami. Alon Skuy via Getty Images

Trump gives a thumbs up as he departs the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse. Scott Olson via Getty Images

The motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump arrives at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Courthouse on June 13 in Miami. Associated Press

Trump is making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. Lynne Sladky via Associated Press

The motorcade carrying Trump arrives at the courthouse, June 13. Marta Lavandier via Associated Press

Trump's motorcade is seen June 13 in Miami. Alex Brandon via Associated Press

Trump leaves his Trump National Doral resort June 13 in Doral, Florida. Jim Rassol/AP

Supporter Joe Compono holds a cutout of Trump outside the federal courthouse where Trump was scheduled to be arraigned later in the day, on June 13 in Miami. Joe Raedle via Getty Images

Nabine Seiler holds a sign that reads "Finally Trump Arrested Again" outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. courthouse. Alon Skuy via Getty Images

A pro-Trump and an anti-Trump demonstrator argue near the Wilkie D Ferguson Jr courthouse. MARCO BELLO/REUTERS

An anti-Trump demonstrator in front of the Miami courthouse holds a sign reading, "Trump Indictment Celebration Tour: Manhattan, Miami, Next...?" RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

Onlookers gather outside the courthouse on June 13. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators for and against Trump gather outside the courthouse. One holds a sign that reads "Lock Him Up." RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

Gregg Donovan waits outside the Miami courthouse, wearing a hat that reads "We Love Trump!" Alon Skuy/Getty Images

A man holds a sign outside the courthouse reading "Orange Is the New Trump." Alon Skuy/Getty Images

Trump supporters pray outside the federal courthouse. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Authorities patrol outside the courthouse after Trump's arrival. Alex Brandon/AP

A police officer and a police dog are seen next to a sign reading "Fuck the Communist-Controlled News Media." Officers removed the sign from a post near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. courthouse on the morning of June 13. MARCO BELLO/REUTERS

Journalists line up to be admitted inside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. courthouse. Rebecca Blackwell/AP