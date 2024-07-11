Donald Trump Slams George Clooney For Weighing In On Presidential Race

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump attacked actor George Clooney on Wednesday for writing an opinion piece calling for President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

The actor and director has been a longtime Democratic fundraiser and recently helped raise $30 million for Biden’s campaign. But Clooney diverged from his stance as a Biden supporter on Wednesday and emphasised his feelings about the Democratic candidate in a New York Times opinion piece published on Wednesday, titled “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

Advertisement

“I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals,” he wrote.

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate,” he continued, referencing Biden’s shocking presidential debate performance against former President Donald Trump last month.

The debate performance has prompted several lawmakers in his party to question whether he should be the Democratic nominee and has left them scrambling as some consider a potential alternative nominee.

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday evening, Trump came after Clooney for even weighing in on the presidential campaign.

Advertisement

“So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act. He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything?” he wrote.

The former president wrote that Biden hasn’t “saved our Democracy,” as Clooney wrote in his op-ed, and went on to reiterate his old criticisms of Biden.