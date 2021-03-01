5 Outrageous Moments From Donald Trump's First Speech Since Leaving The White House

Taking the microphone as the crowd cheered wildly, Trump asked: “Do you miss me yet?”

The former president was speaking at Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), a hotbed of right-wing and conservative politicians, pundits and supporters who lapped up every word he said.

Donald Trump has returned to the stage for the first time since leaving the White House, gracing a cheering crowd with a characteristically rambling, fib-laden and generally bonkers speech.

"Hello CPAC, do you miss me yet?" #CPAC2021 #UncancelAmerica pic.twitter.com/0bcILt0O52

Here’s what else happened...

He’s still bitter

Trump spent much of his 90-minute speech repeating his completely debunked claims that he did in fact win the 2020 presidential election.

“I won the first one. We won the second,” he said. “What a disgrace to our country.”

“We have a very sick and corrupt electoral process that has to be fixed immediately. This election was rigged. And the Supreme Court and other courts didn’t want to do anything about it.”

Trump and his allies spent two months denying his election defeat, claiming without evidence it was the result of widespread voter fraud. Then his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6 seeking to disrupt congressional certification of Biden’s win.

He hinted at a return

While there have been rumours Trump could start his own political party, last night he gave no indication this would happen and instead claimed he could help Republicans to regain majorities in the US House of Representatives and Senate in 2022 congressional elections.

What he didn’t highlight was that these majorities were lost while he lead the party.

He said: “We’re not starting new parties. We have the Republican Party. It’s going to be united and be stronger than ever before. I am not starting a new party.

“With your help, we will take back the House, we will win the Senate and then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House. I wonder who will that be?

“Who, who, who will that be, I wonder.”

They might not want him back though

CPAC polled those present on a number of topics including who they would vote for 2024 Republican presidential nominating race. Trump won with 55% of the vote, which isn’t as impressive as it first sounds.

Veteran Republican operative Karl Rove, noting on Fox News that the CPAC crowd comprised “the truest Trump believers,” said that for him “to only get 55%” shows “he is losing strength because he’s not introducing something new.

“He’s losing strength whether he recognises it.”

The statue

The poll result is even more striking given the conference, held this year in Orlando instead of the Washington suburbs because of Covid-19 restrictions, was a tribute to Trump and Trumpism,

There was even a golden Trump statue.