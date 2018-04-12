Donald Trump has backtracked on his explosive rhetoric on Syria to announce he “never said when” a strike on the country would take place. The surprise statement comes just a day after he raised international tensions by warning Russia that an attack in Syria, in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack, was imminent. On Thursday, the US President said the attack could “be very soon or not so soon at all”, before asking why America had not received a “thank you” for ridding Syria of Islamic State (Isis).

Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

The statement contradicts a tweet sent on Tuesday, in which he wrote: “get ready Russia”, warning that missiles “will be coming” to Syria and that they would be “nice and new and smart”. “You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it,” Trump wrote of the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

The President’s tweets come as the Kremlin said on Thursday that a crisis communications link - or “deconfliction” telephone line - with the US, was being used by both sides. The Kremlin spoke as Prime Minister Theresa May called an emergency War Cabinet meeting to discuss whether the UK should join the US and France in a possible military attack on Syria, that threatens to bring western and Russian forces into direct confrontation. Emmanuel Macron indicated Thursday that France will “make a decision” on whether to strike Syria “when the times comes”. He added “we have proof” that chemical weapons were used by the Syria Government in the town of Douma, where the attack took place. Russia’s military has denied that soil samples or other tests revealed the use of chemical weapons, as experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OCPW) are due to arrive. The Russian foreign ministry on Thursday urged the specialists to be deployed before a possible attack by US forces and its allies. “Any delay in visiting the location of the alleged incident could lead to another reckless move of Washington, which already fired missiles on Syria’s Shayrat airbase in April 2017 in violation of the UN charter and international law,” the ministry said in a statement. On Wednesday Russia announced it would be sending ground troops to Douma and today it said control of the town had been transferred to Syrian government forces. Asked whether the so-called deconfliction line between the Russian and US militaries for Syria was being used to avoid potential Russian casualties in the event of a US strike, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “The line is used and it is active. In general the line is used by both sides.”

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Syrian children receive medial treatment after the suspected chemical weapons attack on Saturday

Peskov said the Kremlin was closely following Syria-related announcements from Washington and reiterated a Kremlin call for restraint. “We continue to consider it extremely important to avoid any steps that could lead to more tension in Syria. We believe that would have an extremely destructive impact on the whole Syria settlement process,” he said. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that any potential action by Western states would cause more instability in the region, Syrian state television reported on Thursday as the US. “With every victory achieved on the field, the voices of some Western states are raised and actions are intensified in an attempt by them to change the course of events ... these voices and any possible action will contribute nothing but an increase in instability in the region, threatening international peace and security,” it quoted him saying.

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images Prime Minister Theresa May called an emergency 'war cabinet' meeting on Thursday to discuss whether the UK should join the US and France in a possible military attack on Syria

Trump’s tweet, immediately saw previous remarks he made resurfacing. News Statesman Political Editor George Eaten suggested on twitter that the President had clearly been “reminded” of his 2013 tweet on Syria. “In war, the elememt [sic] of surprise is sooooo important. What the hell is Obama doing,” Eaten said, Trump wrote. Middle East analyst Emile Hokayem said he understand why “many are hoping” for a US strike on Assad, but said he remained “sceptical”. “1- possible backpedalling a la 2013, 2 - no strategic approach 3- Trump’s thinking on Syria: I strike and then I leave eastern Syria,” Hokatem tweeted. The Ministry of Defence has refused to comment on reports that Royal Navy submarines had been ordered into range to launch Tomahawk cruise missile strikes as early as Thursday night.

