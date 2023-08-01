Donald Trump derided his Republican 2024 rivals on Monday by suggesting what they would really be competing for in the first primary debate.

The former president wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Let them debate so I can see who I MIGHT consider for Vice President!”

Trump has vowed to skip the event that Fox News is hosting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23. He previously called Fox a “hostile network” and said he shouldn’t have to respond to candidates trailing him so far in the polls.

Truth Social

Trump is currently the Republican frontrunner by a country mile.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday put Trump on 54 percentage points.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in second spot, 37 points behind.

DeSantis, Senator Tim Scott (South Carolina), former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have so far qualified to appear on the debate stage with Trump.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson are among the field yet to make the cut.