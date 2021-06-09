Trump Says He Should Have Shut Down Twitter, Like Nigeria Is Doing

On Tuesday, the former US leader praised Nigeria for suspending Twitter last week after the social media company deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s post threatening mass violence against people he accused of attacking the nation’s infrastructure. Twitter also temporarily cut off Buhari’s account.

Donald Trump can’t tweet, but his blatherings still get repeated on the social media platform that banned him after he spread violence-stoking lies.

“Congratulations to the county of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their president,” Trump said in a statement. “More countries should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free open speech – all voices should be heard.”

Trump said “perhaps I should have” banned Twitter and Facebook when in office. “But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was,” he added, referring to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg does not operate Twitter, journalist Andrew Feinberg pointed out in posting Trump’s musings.

“2024,” the twice-impeached Trump added, hinting again that he’ll make another run for the presidency.

Following the January 6 US Capitol riot, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter de-platformed Trump. Facebook and Instagram said last week their ban will extend until at least January 2023. Twitter has characterised its measure as a permanent suspension.