Donald Trump honored Veterans Day with a pledge to purge the U.S. of the “radical left.”

The front-runner for the Republican presidential ticket railed against his political enemies in a 2-hour speech in Claremont, New Hampshire, on Saturday, which he later quoted in a Truth Social post.

“In honor of our great Veterans on Veteran’s Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream,” Trump warned.

“The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave, than the threat from within. Despite the hatred and anger of the Radical Left Lunatics who want to destroy our Country, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Former President Donald Trump railed against his political rivals in a Veteran's Day speech in New Hampshire on Saturday. via Associated Press

Trump has already threatened to “go after” President Joe Biden with a special prosecutor if elected into office in 2024.

He also vowed to retaliate against political rivals during a Thursday interview on the Spanish-language network Univision, where the former president accused critics of weaponizing the justice system against him.

