Donald Trump's Latest Border Wall Argument Is Truly Bizarre

Leah Millis / Reuters Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion at the US Border Patrol Station in McAllen, Texas.

Donald Trump has made a baffling argument in an attempt to justify billions of dollars to pay for a wall on the US-Mexico border.

In the face of a partial government shutdown over the issue, the President flew to the Texas border with Mexico to try to bolster his case for the barrier.

He was flanked by tearful family members of people killed by illegal immigrants and border patrol agents who are not receiving pay checks during the shutdown.

But he also responded to criticisms that the wall is a “medieval” policy in a very curious way.

He said: “They say a wall is medieval. Well, a wheel is older than a wall.

“And I looked, and every single car out there, even the really expensive ones that the Secret Service uses - and believe me they are expensive - I said, ‘Do they all have wheels?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘Oh. I thought it was medieval.’”

He continued: “The wheel is older than the wall. You know that? There are some things that work. A wheel works and a wall works.”