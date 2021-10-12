Donald Trump's Latest Meltdown Gets Brutal Fact-Check

Donald Trump threw another fit on Monday about the investigation into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, in which his supporters attempted to stop the certification of the 2020 election and keep him in power.

Trump blasted Representative Adam Schiff, lead manager of Trump’s first impeachment, calling him “shifty” and demanded that the “partisan” committee investigating the riot “stop at once.” The committee has seven Democrats and two Republicans and is not partisan, despite Trump’s complaints.

Trump also delivered a curious gripe given his own position on the events of January, writing:

“What happened to the Capitol would have never happened if the people in charge did their job and looked at the intelligence. They abandoned the officers on the ground, just like Biden abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. Instead of holding bad leaders accountable, the Democrats are going after innocent staffers and attacking the Constitution.”

Schiff was quick to fire back on Twitter, complete with an accurate title for Trump that those around the former president never use: