Trump's Sexual Assault Accusers Speak Out In New Ads — And The Man Behind Them Is Familiar

Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump

Two women who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault are describing his alleged attacks in new ads put out by George Conway’s Anti-Psychopath PAC.

Conway, a conservative attorney and famous Trump critic, is the ex-husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. (Watch the ads below.)

The two women’s accounts are among dozens of sexual misconduct claims over the years against Trump, who infamously said he could grab women by the genitals and face no repercussions.

But in 2023, Trump was found liable in a civil trial for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in a department store decades earlier. The judge said that by common definition, he committed “rape.”

“Donald Trump is an adjudicated sexual assaulter,” one of the women, Natasha Stoynoff, proclaims in an ad. “We cannot elect this man as president.”

Stoynoff, who in 2005 was a reporter on assignment for People, said Trump pinned her to the wall at Mar-a-Lago and forcefully kissed her repeatedly when Melania Trump left the room. Only a butler charging in stopped the attack, she said.

“I realised I was not to blame, that he was just a predator of women,” Stoynoff says in the ad.

In another ad released by Conway’s political action committee, Jessica Leeds said Trump shoved his hand up her skirt when they sat next to each other on a flight in 1979, then called her a “cunt” in a chance meeting two years later.

“He is a serial predator,” Leeds said. “He has said it point-blank. And he has done it and he will continue to do it.”

Trump has denied all the allegations.

The commercials will air in Pennsylvania on the Hallmark and Lifetime channels to target women, and will also stream, according to a press release from the PAC.

