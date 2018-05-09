Donald Trump's White House Has 'No Plan' To Bomb Iran, Says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has insisted the United States has no plan to bomb Iran after Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal.

Britain is scrambling with key European allies to keep alive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) amid fears of a new confrontation in the region.

“After closely interrogating everybody I could find in the White House, there is no enthusiasm for a military option in the US and there is no such plan,” the foreign secretary told the Commons on Wednesday.

The JCPOA was signed by the US, China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain with Iran in 2015.

Under its terms, Iran agreed to scale back key elements of its nuclear energy programme associated with the development of a nuclear weapon in return for the easing of economic sanctions.

John Bolton, Trump’s newly appointed national security adviser, has in the past called for military action against Iran to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

In a 2015 column in the New York Times under the headline ′To Stop Iran’s Bomb, Bomb Iran’, he wrote that “only military action” could stop Tehran becoming a nuclear power.