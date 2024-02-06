The 7 Red Flag Symptoms Of Prostate Cancer You Should Never Ignore

andresr via Getty Images

According to Cancer Research UK, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with around 52,300 new cases diagnosed every year. Around a third of these cases are in men aged 75 and over.

While this is quite a common cancer, knowing the risks can help you to get diagnosed and treated early.

This can often be difficult as, according to the NHS: “Prostate cancer does not usually cause any symptoms until the cancer has grown large enough to put pressure on the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the penis (urethra).”

The symptoms of prostate cancer to look for

According to the NHS, symptoms of prostate cancer can include:

needing to pee more frequently, often during the night

needing to rush to the toilet

difficulty in starting to pee (hesitancy)

straining or taking a long time while peeing

weak flow

feeling that your bladder has not emptied fully

blood in urine or blood in semen

The NHS does emphasise that although these symptoms can be signs of prostate cancer, they don’t mean that you definitely do. They added: “Many men’s prostates get larger as they get older because of a non-cancerous condition called benign prostate enlargement.”

Signs that the cancer may have spread include bone and back pain, a loss of appetite, pain in the testicles and unintentional weight loss.

What to do if you think you have prostate cancer

If you think you may have prostate cancer, speak to your GP. As there is no single, definitive test for the cancer, the GP will discuss the pros and cons of various tests with you to alleviate any anxiety you may have.

You’re then likely to provide a blood sample, a urine sample, and receive a prostate exam.