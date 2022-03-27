'Don't Send Your Children To School With Covid' Parents Told As Cases Soar

The number of Covid-19 infections soared to 4.26 million in the seven days to 19 March, according to published figures. They were up 29.7 per cent on the week before.

This is just short of the 4.3 million in the first week of 2022, which was the highest total since estimates began.

Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, said the world “needs to keep an eye” on whether the new Omicron BA.2 variant is leading to increased hospital admissions.

Asked about future restrictions, Fauci told the BBC: “I don’t want to use the word lockdown as that has a charged element to it but I believe that we must keep our eye on the pattern of what we’re seeing with infections right now.

“We need to be prepared for the possibility that we would have another variant that would come along and then things change and if we do get a variance that does give us an uptick in cases and hospitalisation, we should be prepared and flexible enough to pivot towards going back at least temporarily, to a more rigid type of restrictions, such as requiring masks indoor.”