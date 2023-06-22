No, You Shouldn’t Use Beer To Get A Tan

Marina Cavusoglu via Getty Images

Despite the constant warnings about skin cancer – and the NHS even stating that there is no safe or healthy way to get a sun tan, people are always looking for more innovative ways to get their skin looking a little darker or more “sunkissed” during these warmer months.

One new trend on TikTok involves using beer. And no, they’re not sipping a nice, cold pint of it like you’d expect. This particular trend involves pouring the beer… on your skin.

Advertisement

Yup, that’s right. TikTok creators are “showering” their skin in beer before sunbathing or going swimming in the hopes that it’ll give them a better tan.

Beer tans are rising in popularity

Over the past three months, searches for “beer tan” online have risen by 137%, suggesting that people are looking for cheaper, easier ways to get a glow in these warmer months.

Jason Goldber, director of Spa Seekers, told The Metro “there is science behind why beer can help us to achieve a perfect tan, with the hops in beer activating melanin – the substance in our bodies which is responsible for making our skin darker.

“However, if you were to replace using sunscreen for a can of holiday beer, you are leaving yourself vulnerable to the sun’s exposure with no protection.”

Advertisement

And he added: “Doing this can leave you at an increased risk of sunburn, heatstroke, or even sun poisoning in severe cases.”

This is really concerning when you consider that five or more sunburns can put you at risk of melanoma – the third most common skin cancer in the UK.

It’s just not worth it.

How to tan responsibly

Of course, many of us will still be trying to find ways to get a healthy glow for our summer holidays and there are ways to do this that don’t put your health at risk – or make you smell like a brewery…

We’re now at a stage where fake tan doesn’t leave us looking orange and there are plenty of options such as gradual tanning lotions, fake tan sprays and even wash-off tanning mousses to give us a summer glow, risk-free.

If you are out and about in the sun, make sure you cover up with suitable clothing and sunglasses, and wear at least factor 30 sunscreen.

Advertisement