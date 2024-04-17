Double Poll Misery For Rishi Sunak As Labour Extends Its Lead Over The Tories

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has been dealt a double blow as two new opinion polls showed Labour’s lead over the Tories growing.

YouGov’s latest test of public opinion put the Conservatives on just 19% - down two points on last week their joint-lowest ever score with the pollster.

Advertisement

Labour are a staggering 26 points ahead of 45%, up five points, with Reform UK just four points behind the Tories on 15%.

Labour's lead over the Conservatives is growing. YouGov

Meanwhile, a Savanta poll put Labour on 43%, one point up on a week before and 18 points ahead of the Tories, who have fallen two points to 25%.

If either poll was replicated at the general election, it would hand Keir Starmer a healthy Commons majority.

Advertisement

The polls took the shine off some better news for the prime minister, with the Office for National Statistics this morning confirming that the rate of inflation falling to 3.2% last month.

A polling expert yesterday said Labour has a 95% chance of winning the election, which is expected to take place in the autumn.

Luke Tryl, who is a former Tory adviser, said it would be “historically unusual” for the party to lose, given the size of its opinion poll lead.

His comments follow those of election guru Professor Sir John Curtice, who put the chances of a Labour victory at 99%.

The Conservatives are also on course to lose up to 500 seats at next month’s local elections, a result which would pile further pressure on Sunak.