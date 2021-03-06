Downing Street Spends £2.6m On Revamp For White House-Style Press Briefings

Downing Street has spent more than £2.6 million on refurbishments to hold White House-style press briefings, it has emerged.

The cost of the renovations for the televised question and answer sessions with journalists was revealed as Boris Johnson faces pressure over the funding of a separate revamp to his official residence.

Labour questioned the PM’s priorities for shelling out millions on “vanity projects” while “picking the pockets” of NHS workers, amid growing anger at the government’s proposed pay rise for health staff of just 1%.

An extensive overhaul in No. 9 Downing Street began last year as the government announced the plans to hold the televised briefings, with their launch long delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to a freedom of information (FoI) request submitted by the PA news agency, the Cabinet Office on Friday issued a breakdown of the costs totalling £2,607,767.67, largely excluding VAT.

The department said funds have been spent to allow daily broadcasting by news organisations within the Grade I-listed building.

“This will necessarily require one-off capital works, including audio-visual equipment, internet infrastructure, electrical works and lighting,” the response said.

“This spending is in the public interest as the new broadcasting of lobby briefings will increase public accountability and transparency about the work of this government now and in the future.

“Such spending on maintenance and technical facilities reflects that 9 Downing Street (the Privy Council Office) is a Grade I-listed building.”

Opposition MPs seized on the figure to criticise the government’s recommendation of a 1% pay rise for NHS workers despite the unprecedented pressure they suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.