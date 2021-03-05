1% NHS Staff Pay Rise Is ‘Most We Think We Can Afford’ Nadine Dorries Says

Health minister Nadine Dorries has defended the government’s proposed 1% pay rise for all NHS staff, saying it was “a statement of what we think we can afford”. “The 1% offer is the most we think we can afford which we have put forward to the pay review body,” Dorries told Sky News. Health service unions have denounced the proposed award as a “kick in the teeth” for staff who had given “absolutely everything” over the past year to keep the public safe. But Dorries told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme: “No other public sector is getting any pay increase whatsoever and that’s because we’ve had to prioritise, and the priority has been saving jobs, it’s been furlough, protecting livelihoods, protecting people.” She called the proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff in England “a statement of what we think we can afford because we want to acknowledge nurses and doctors and healthcare workers”. Dorries, who contracted coronavirus last year, added: “All other public-sector employees are facing a pay freeze, are having no increase whatsoever, we didn’t think that was the right thing to do for the healthcare sector given what they’ve been through over the last year. “That is why we decided they have to have something and we’ve recommended the 1%, which is what we can afford.”

The move follows Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement in last year’s spending review of a pay freeze for most public sector workers outside the NHS. In its submission, the pay review bodies for NHS staff and for doctors and dentists, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the NHS budget was based on a headline pay rise of 1%. It suggested any award above that would require cuts to services with a “re-prioritisation” of funding within the service. It said they needed to strike “the right balance between pay and staff numbers through systems of reward that are affordable and fit for purpose”. Veteran Tory MP Sir Roger Gale said NHS staff need to be paid more, either through a one-off tax-free payment or a pay rise, and branded the government’s handling of the issue as “inept”, appearing to blame chancellor Rishi Sunak for the position.Gale told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think more is needed. “I think the way this has been presented and handled has been inept. I”m not going to try and put a figure on this and it’s expected that the government will start low and the unions will start high and normally there’s an agreement reached somewhere in the middle. “But we are facing exceptional circumstances and yes, I know that over a period of three years nurses have had a considerable pay increase. “But I think that is not what the public wants in terms of recognition of a wholly exceptional situation.”

Give our Covid heroes a pay rise. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 5, 2021