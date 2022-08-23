Analysis: While No.10 Says 'Don't Panic' Over Energy Bills, Families Are Stockpiling Food

Prime minister Boris Johnson. WPA Pool via Getty Images

It is hard not to draw a parallel between the government’s approach to the pandemic and its response to the cost of living crisis.

It was March 3, 2020, and us Brits watched our TV screens in horror as the pandemic rapidly spread across Europe.

In an apparent bid to quell public anxiety, Boris Johnson boasted about shaking hands with “everybody” in a hospital with confirmed covid patients.

We later learnt that - on the same day - No.10′s scientific advisers had urged the government to warn people against shaking hands and hugging.

It was a common theme throughout the pandemic when we could see the tragedy heading towards us but ministers insisted on striking an optimistic tone.

Of course they had a duty not to cause mass panic and it was an unprecedented and deeply frightening time.

But it feels as though this government of “sunlit uplands” is taking a similar approach as we face a new crisis - the cost of living.

A clip has already come back to haunt Johnson from last October when he dismissed concerns about rising inflation. Some analysts now predict it could soar to 18 per cent next year.

Instead of scientific advisers, this time round we have supermarket bosses, energy companies and charities all sounding the alarm.

This morning the boss of Iceland was advising families to batch cook and use microwaves. Four energy companies are calling for a bills freeze this winter to protect consumers.

Parents say they are stockpiling food, cutting back on laundry and buying blankets, hot water bottles and candles. NHS doctors have also reported patients have attempted suicide because they cannot afford to eat.

Multiple admissions for attempted suicide overnight, again.



"Jumped because can't afford to eat".



Again. — Karim Brohi (@karimbrohi) August 20, 2022

Asked whether people should reduce how much energy they use given the high cost and worries about supply, a spokeswoman for Johnson said: “These decisions, in terms of energy consumption, remain decisions for individuals.”

Asked if people should “panic” over the cost of living during the winter, she replied: “No.”

Meanwhile, government ministers have said they won’t be telling families to turn off appliances to save money or prevent blackouts.

Chloe Smith, minister for disabled people, said “I don’t think you’ll find the government giving out tips of that kind.” Smith, who is backing Liz Truss for leader, also said she agreed with her that a recession is not inevitable. More sunlit uplands.

Yes we are about to get a new prime minister and the country will go through another “reset” under the Conservative Party.

That person is likely to be Truss and she has not ruled out fresh measures to support the most vulnerable.