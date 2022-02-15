A new trailer for the Downton Abbey sequel A New Era has set up an intriguing mystery from the Dowager Countess’ past.

The new film, which is set to be released in April, sees the Crawley family heading to France to uncover the mystery of a villa recently inherited by Maggie Smith’s character from a man she spent time with years prior.

Of course, fans will remember that the iconic character confided in her granddaughter that she was dying at the end of the first film.

The family attempt to discover her “mysterious past” in with the man, arriving in the south of France just as a film crew starts to overtake Downton.

Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey: A New Era Focus Features

The idea of a film being made at Downton – somewhat ironically – disgusts Hugh Bonneville’s character Robert, who is heard saying in the trailer: “I think it’s a horrible idea, actresses plastered in make-up and actors just plastered.”

This is the second Downton film released following the success of the first, which was directed by Michael Engler and released in 2019.

Downton Abbey originally aired as a hit Sunday night drama on ITV between 2010 and 2015.

Part of the new Downton film is set in the south of France Focus Features

Alongside Maggie Smith as Dowager Countess of Grantham, Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley and Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary, the film also stars Harry Hadden-Paton as Bertie Pelham, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Smith and Allen Leech as Tom Branson.

New cast members for the sequel also include Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is slated for release on 29 April 2022.