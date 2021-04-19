Downton Abbey bosses have finally confirmed a second film is now in the works, and is scheduled to hit cinemas around Christmas.

The first Downton Abbey film was released in 2019, and proved popular with fans of the original period drama, which began on ITV and went on to become a global success.

On Monday afternoon, it was revealed that the wheels had been put in motion for a long rumoured sequel, with all of the show’s original cast returning.

This includes Hugh Bonneville, who tweeted shortly after the announcement, and his on-screen wife Elizabeth McGovern.