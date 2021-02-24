Dr Hilary Jones is known for stating the facts in his role as Good Morning Britain’s resident medical expert, but we’re not entirely sure if he was telling the whole truth during a discussion about tattoos on Wednesday’s show. Host Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were leading a debate about whether or not having tattoos prevent a person from doing their job.

Should teachers have sartorial standards which includes inking their bodies?@piersmorgan and @susannareid100 debate whether tattoos prevent a person from doing their job.



What do you think? Join the debate 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ. pic.twitter.com/kbYknC0p1f — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 24, 2021

It wasn’t exactly a surprise that Piers isn’t a fan of the likes of teachers having any ink (“standards” blah blah blah), but viewers’ eyebrows were certainly raised when the presenter asked Dr Hilary if he had any body art. “No, I’m more of an intimate body piercing man myself,” Dr Hilary replied.

'@DrHilaryJones, have you got any tattoos?' - @piersmorgan



'No, I'm more of an intimate body piercing man myself' - Dr Hilary Jones.



Well, that escalated quickly....😳🤣 pic.twitter.com/9nTvP254W5 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 24, 2021

*spits cornflakes out* Even Piers didn’t see that one coming, who was reduced to a fit of giggles. ’What’s funny about that?” asked Dr Hilary. “Do you want to go into any further detail? Does it affect your ability to do your job?” Susanna enquired. After Piers labelled the doc a “total deviant”, Dr Hilary requested “don’t judge me”. Earlier this month, Piers’ GMB colleague Kate Garraway also severed up some laughs for breakfast as she had her viewers in stitches with an accidental innuendo. The presenter was paying tribute to her milkman on the ITV breakfast show, when she soon said something that had the studio erupting into giggles.

🤣🤣🤣 @kategarraway is a comedy genius and she doesn’t even know it pic.twitter.com/JjXPilxl4o — Erron Gordon (@errongordon) February 12, 2021