Draconian stop and search powers are to be made permanent under Boris Johnson’s latest crime crackdown.

So-called “Section 60” powers, which allow police to search in an area without having reasonable grounds for suspicion against an individual, will be made easier as part of the “Beating Crime” plan unveiled on Tuesday.

The powers have long been controversial because they have had a disproportionate impact on black communities, but the prime minister has decided to ramp up their use to combat knife crime.

The usual pre-conditions for such searches have been temporarily watered down in recent years and now Johnson wants to make permanent police forces’ ability to deploy them with fewer checks.

The major shift, which finally buries Theresa May’s policy as home secretary to cut the number of stop and searches, is part of a wider package of policies aimed at making the Tories look tougher on crime.

Other plans include:

expanding the use of 24-hour electronic tags for all burglars and thieves who leave prison

trialling “alcohol tags”, which detect alcohol in the sweat of offenders guilty of drink-fuelled crime

getting more offenders to clean up streets and open spaces

every neighbourhood having contactable, named police officers

league tables for 101 and 999 call answering times to be introduced for each police force

When Johnson was Mayor of London, his use of stop and search was curtailed by May as she drove through reforms aimed at boosting community relations with the police.

Backers of the tougher powers say they are a useful deterrent in response to incidents involving knives in a defined area and stress that safeguards are built into the system to ensure they are not based on race or ethnicity.

But critics argue that “no suspicion” stop and search powers are abused by police officers, with black people nine times more likely to be searched overall than white people.

Campaigners also point out there is little evidence to suggest that “draconian” stop and search provides an effective deterrent to offending, and most searches result in officers finding nothing.

Only around 20% of searches in 2019/20 resulted in a criminal justice outcome - an arrest and an out of court solution - linked to the purpose of the search.

Most stop and searches are used under ‘Section One’ powers, which require officers to have “reasonable grounds” to conduct the search.

Around 5% of searches are ‘Section 60’, often where police had no grounds for suspicion but used them in a blanket fashion in a particular area for a limited time.