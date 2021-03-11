Exclusive: The Met Police Are More Likely To Publish Your Mugshot If You're Black

HuffPost Black faces are disproportionately tied to crime by the Metropolitan Police, an investigation by HuffPost UK can reveal.

The PR wing of Britain’s biggest police force is publishing a disproportionate number of Black faces in news about violent crime, HuffPost UK can reveal. London’s Metropolitan Police is more likely to issue details of a criminal sentencing if it involves a Black person, our analysis has shown. And a Freedom of Information request found that despite decades of the overrepresentation of Black people in the criminal justice system, the Met still has no checks in place to prevent its own communications department from over-representing marginalised communities. Campaigners have described the inordinate focus on Black faces as a “tactic of oppression”, calling for the force to reexamine how it releases information to the press and public in order to avoid perpetuating racist stereotypes. According to data we obtained from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), 13,897 people were sentenced between July and December of 2019 – the most recent MoJ data of this type available. Some 3,540 were white and 2,298 Black. Ethnicity data was unavailable for almost 6,000 people, and for the purposes of this investigation, HuffPost UK has removed them from the total. In the same period, the Met Police published news releases on its public website and directly to journalists about 324 people who had been sentenced. Of these, 107 were white, while 141 were Black.

Statista

These releases translate into headlines that make the front pages of newspapers not just in London but across the country, and are shared widely on social media – shaping the public’s perception of what a “criminal” looks like. With news desks on both a local and national level having been subjected to brutal and relentless cuts for well over a decade, publications that would once have been able to spare a reporter to write stories directly from court are now increasingly reliant on these police handouts, meaning the force is directly able to influence what papers and websites publish. ‘Tactic of oppression’ Emmanuel Onapa, campaigns manager at youth-led police monitoring group Hackney Account, called the disproportionate focus on Black crime a “tactic of oppression”, a system that “perpetuates the narrative that Black people are criminals”. But despite its power to shape public perceptions of criminality and race, the Met Police has no internal guidelines to prevent Black people from being disproportionately featured in press releases. The words “race”, “ethnicity”, “minority” and “bias” do not appear anywhere in the force’s 37-page media policy, and nor is there any mention of negative stereotyping on an individual basis. The document does state that, when it comes to appeals, “careful consideration should be given, when issuing appeals involving the images of large numbers of people, to ensure that the release does not unnecessarily associate any group (with protected characteristics) with criminality.” But this same consideration does not appear to be extended to press releases about sentencing hearings, the point at which – unburdened by reporting restrictions associated with an ongoing court case – higher-profile crimes such as homicides tend to attract the widest media attention. Violent crime Black people who commit violent crimes are also more likely to be the focus of a press release than their white counterparts. In a society where young Black men are already profiled as violent, this matters. Between July and December 2019, the Met Police issued news releases about 72 people who had been sentenced for violent offences such as murder, rape and violent robbery. Of this group, 50 people were Black, equating to 69% of all the press releases in this category. The force published news about just 22 violent white offenders being sentenced. But this bears no resemblance to the number of people who were actually sentenced during this period. From July to December, the Ministry of Justice’s own figures state, 575 white people were sentenced for violent crimes, while 344 Black people were sentenced for the same category of offences. The picture is the same for other types of crime. While white people were sentenced for theft offences at almost double the rate of their Black counterparts, the Metropolitan Police put out the same number of press releases on Black and white offenders – 29 each. While 134 white people and 62 Black people were sentenced for sexual offences throughout this period, the Met put out nine releases on Black people and 13 on white people. This disproportionality is particularly pronounced when it comes to drug offences. This is even more problematic given that Black young people who have been groomed and trafficked for selling drugs are already more likely to be stopped by the police than white people, and less likely to be seen as victims of grooming when they enter the criminal justice system. The same number of white and Black people, 508 each, were sentenced in this category from July to December 2019 – already an overrepresentation of Black people. But the Met’s press team made this disparity nearly twice as bad again, putting out 33 press releases on Black people, and just 17 on white people.

Statista

In its response to our investigation, the Met Police conducted its own review of press releases over the same period, and was still forced to admit that its own communications team had put out more press releases on Black people than white people – though it claims 128 (44%) of the individuals identified were Black, while 112 (39%) were white. It is not clear where the Met obtained these numbers; HuffPost UK’s analysis was based on the press releases that our own journalists had been sent directly by the force. A spokesperson added: “We noted that one release in July 2019 about the sentencing of a county-lines drug distribution network involved the sentencing of 15 Black people and one white person significantly impacting the figures.” The Met said its media department, known as the press bureau, “keeps its processes and practice under constant review” to ensure “there is no opportunity for bias to impact on how we communicate with Londoners”. But the spokesman said the force would now “consider whether there is a need for further monitoring of our releases for ethnic disproportionality”. The most recent stop and search figures, published at the end of February, state that between April 2019 and March 2020 across England and Wales there were six stop and searches for every 1,000 white people, compared with 54 for every 1,000 Black people.

Young Black men continuously see themselves in not a positive light, especially when it comes to policing and the media Emmanuel Onapa, Hackney Account

Black people are twice more likely to be stopped and searched in London by the Met, where the rate is 71 stop and searches for every 1,000 Black people and 21 in 1,000 white people, than they are outside of the capital by another police force (the rate is 28 per 1,000 Black people in England and Wales outside the capital – London’s figure significantly skews the national average when it is included). A report from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), published at the end of February, found that “no force fully understands the impact” of the use of stop and search powers. “Disproportionality persists and no force can satisfactorily explain why,” the report continued. For Onapa, the disproportionate focus on Black people in the media, largely driven by the Metropolitan Police press office itself, is part of a self-perpetuating cycle. He told HuffPost UK: “Young Black men continuously see themselves in not a positive light, especially when it comes to policing and the media. “They then go on to fulfil that same self-fulfilling prophecy which has been shown to them through the police, and I feel like they [the police] are aware of it – maybe they’re not – but it’s something they need to tread carefully on. ″When you look back to colonial ties and the slave trade, and everything that happened with Stephen Lawrence and all these other cases, in a sense everything they’re doing is a reflection of their injustice.” These press releases don’t just inform newspaper articles. Often they are the articles, published almost word-for-word in print and online – which are then shared on what could be millions of social media newsfeeds.

When people see constantly on their social media feeds or their news outlets that it’s a Black person who is a criminal, then that feeds into and gives credence to right-leaning media and says: ‘Yeah, all Black people are criminals.’ Marverine Duffy