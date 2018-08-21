Drake Makes Surprise Visit To Girl In Hospital Waiting For Heart Transplant

When Sofia Sanchez turned 11 this weekend she made two birthday wishes. The first was to be given a new heart, and the second was to meet Drake. The rapper made sure that second wish came true.

Sofia has been in the Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago for several weeks as she was born with cardiomyopathy and needs a heart transplant.

And when she knew Drake was performing in Chicago, she asked him to come and visit her to cheer her up - and even did the Kiki challenge to his hit ‘In My Feelings’ to show him how much of a fan she is.

The video of Sofia doing the viral dance was featured on the hospital’s blog, where she said: “I’ve been here for seven weeks and I just had open heart surgery because I have heart failure.”