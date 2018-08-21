Drake Makes Surprise Visit To Girl In Hospital Waiting For Heart Transplant

When Sofia Sanchez turned 11 this weekend she made two birthday wishes. The first was to be given a new heart, and the second was to meet Drake. The rapper made sure that second wish came true.
Sofia has been in the Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago for several weeks as she was born with cardiomyopathy and needs a heart transplant.
And when she knew Drake was performing in Chicago, she asked him to come and visit her to cheer her up - and even did the Kiki challenge to his hit ‘In My Feelings’ to show him how much of a fan she is.
The video of Sofia doing the viral dance was featured on the hospital’s blog, where she said: “I’ve been here for seven weeks and I just had open heart surgery because I have heart failure.”
Sending a message to Drake she said: “This week’s my birthday and this week’s your concert and I was hoping you could come cheer me up. I did the Kiki challenge. When you come here. I can show you. I hope you come and cheer me up!”
And Drake made Sofia’s wish come true by surprising her on the ward.
The ‘God’s Plan’ singer posted a photo of himself and Sofia on his Instagram, and said: “Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and owls and basketball.”
He posted a second image of Sofia sitting on her hospital bed while smiling and wearing a baseball cap saying ‘Scorpion’, the name of his latest album.
It’s another heartwarming deed in a string of acts of kindness from the rapper.
Earlier this year Drake surprised students in Miami while he was filming the video for single ‘God’s Plan’, donating $25,000 (£19,480) to the Miami Senior High School where he shot some of the video. He later went to the University of Miami where he gave one student a $50,000 (£38,960) scholarship.
He ended up giving away the entire $1m (£780,000) video budget to people in Miami, which included buying the shopping for everyone in a supermarket and donating a large sum to a homeless shelter.