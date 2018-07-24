Boy Who Lost His Limbs To Meningitis Wants Help To Create His 'Dream Garden’ So He Can Play Outside

A child who lost his hands and legs to meningitis is unable to play outside as much as he’d like this summer as his mum says their garden isn’t safe enough for him to be in.

Taylor Lewis, three, is very unstable on his legs and his mum, Terri Lewsley, worries that he might fall and hurt himself if he goes in the garden in its current state.

As such she has asked people to help her fund materials to create a ‘dream garden’ so Taylor, from Ilkeston in Derbyshire, can play outside safely.

“The garden isn’t safe for Taylor due to it being very uneven and having various drops,” Terri told HuffPost UK. “The garden has large rocks around the edge and if Taylor was to fall or trip it would cause harm to him. He’s not the stablest on his legs, never mind with it being all uneven.”