Hang On... Why Are Dua Lipa's Fans All Talking About This Video Of Her Cooking Shrimp?

Some seafood news, now, as a video from Dua Lipa frying shrimp has sparked an unprecedented amount of chat online.
Earlier this week, the professional tourist and occasional singer celebrated her 28th birthday with – you guessed it – a holiday.
This time around, her travels took her to Ibiza, with Dua’s sister Rina posting a video of the Grammy winner frying a large amount of shrimp on a barbecue on her Instagram story.
PopCrave then posted the clip on their own social accounts, and it’s now been viewed a jaw-dropping 32.5 million times.
But that’s not the end of the story, because Dua’s technique for grilling shrimp has sparked a lot of questions from fans.
Questions like, is there enough heat under that shrimp? Has she got the right technique with those tongs? And – perhaps most pressingly of all – why has a video of Dua Lipa cooking shrimp been posted on social media, let alone been viewed 32.5 million times?
And as more unsuspecting people found the video of Dua Lipa and her barbecue on their timelines, things began to take... a bit of a turn...
Last week, Dua celebrated her fourth UK number one single thanks to her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, Dance The Night.
The track marked Dua’s first solo contribution since the re-release of her second album Future Nostalgia in 2021.
Dua is currently gearing up for the release of her third studio album, which she recently teased would take her in a very different musical direction.
In a recent interview with the New York Times, the British singer confirmed she was putting the finishing touches on her album, which will be out next year.
She has apparently worked with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala on new music that has been influenced by “1970s-era psychedelia”, while retaining the “pop” sound of her first two releases.