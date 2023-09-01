Hang On... Why Are Dua Lipa's Fans All Talking About This Video Of Her Cooking Shrimp?

Dua Lipa cooking shrimp (left) and on the Met Ball red carpet (right) Instagram/Rina Lipa/Raymond Hall/Getty

Some seafood news, now, as a video from Dua Lipa frying shrimp has sparked an unprecedented amount of chat online.

Earlier this week, the professional tourist and occasional singer celebrated her 28th birthday with – you guessed it – a holiday.

Advertisement

This time around, her travels took her to Ibiza, with Dua’s sister Rina posting a video of the Grammy winner frying a large amount of shrimp on a barbecue on her Instagram story.

PopCrave then posted the clip on their own social accounts, and it’s now been viewed a jaw-dropping 32.5 million times.

Dua Lipa cooking shrimp in new video. pic.twitter.com/NtCkZPeqz4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2023

But that’s not the end of the story, because Dua’s technique for grilling shrimp has sparked a lot of questions from fans.

Advertisement

Questions like, is there enough heat under that shrimp? Has she got the right technique with those tongs? And – perhaps most pressingly of all – why has a video of Dua Lipa cooking shrimp been posted on social media, let alone been viewed 32.5 million times?

doesn’t even look like there’s fire under it 😭 they really could’ve staged it better — 𝕝𝕦𝕔𝕚 𝕥𝕙𝕒 𝕕𝕖𝕧𝕚𝕝 ♡ (@lucidevlinxyz) August 29, 2023

Flipping them before she shell turns orange is wild — ℭ𝔬𝔫𝔱𝔢𝔫𝔱 ℭ𝔯𝔢𝔞𝔱𝔬𝔯 (@TypicalZah) August 29, 2023

At least cut the grill on! — Stevie (@steviewhis) August 29, 2023

Is that bbq even on ? — Brattani (@Bratt_world) August 29, 2023

Advertisement

Anyone see any grill marks? Lol — Juice (@juicestronomic) August 29, 2023

Lmao this girl never cooked a day in her life — Romario (@IamRomario_) August 29, 2023

Queen of serving even when she’s just cooking. — azuraromanov アズラ, あずら (@azuratwitch) August 29, 2023

And as more unsuspecting people found the video of Dua Lipa and her barbecue on their timelines, things began to take... a bit of a turn...

why is this caption so funny 😭😭😭 — sai | simon (@SaiB0i) August 29, 2023

Advertisement

Shrimp or Dua Lipa — Rainy (@therainvvs) August 29, 2023

Dua Lipa cooking shrimp in new video. https://t.co/qXpMgGDc2U — alex (@alex_abads) August 29, 2023

Dua Lipa cooking shrimp in new video. — peter lópez (@_peter_lopez_) August 29, 2023

Dua Lipa cooking shrimp in new video. — alex (@alex_abads) August 29, 2023

my dad staring at my graphic tee at thanksgiving this year: so what does “dua lipa cooking shrimp in new video” mean https://t.co/ENk358gjl8 — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) August 29, 2023

Advertisement

*rocking back and forth in a corner in the middle of the night* dua lipa cooking shrimp in new video dua lipa cooking shrimp in new video dua lipa cooking shrimp in new video — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) August 31, 2023

“5 years ago today, Dua Lipa cooked shrimp on a grill”



- PopCrave 5 years from now — burlington throat factory | fitnessgayz (@fitnessgayz) September 1, 2023

one thing about Miss Dua Lipa is that she is cooking shrimp — nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) August 29, 2023

you’re telling me a dua lipa’d this— you’re telling me a shrimp cooked this uh— you’re telling me rice shrimped dua https://t.co/FX4bzZbjde — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) August 29, 2023

Last week, Dua celebrated her fourth UK number one single thanks to her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, Dance The Night.

Advertisement

The track marked Dua’s first solo contribution since the re-release of her second album Future Nostalgia in 2021.

Dua is currently gearing up for the release of her third studio album, which she recently teased would take her in a very different musical direction.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the British singer confirmed she was putting the finishing touches on her album, which will be out next year.