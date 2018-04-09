Lindo Wing At St Mary's Hospital Preparing For Duchess Of Cambridge To Give Birth

The Duchess of Cambridge could be due to give birth to her third child imminently.

The Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital is said to be preparing for the royal baby’s arrival as parking suspension signs have been put up outside the maternity ward in Paddington, London. The notice has suspended parking from 9 April to 30 April.

Barriers have also been set up on the street outside the wing to accommodate press, camera crews and photographers who will assemble there once the Duchess has gone into labour. There have been rumours around the Duchess’ due date, but no specific date has been confirmed by Kensington Palace.