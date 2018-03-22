The Duchess of Cambridge has today [Thursday 22 March] attended her last public events before starting maternity leave ahead of the birth of her third child with Prince William.

The Duchess, who is already mum to four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte, is due to give birth in April.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “Today’s public engagements by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be Her Royal Highness’s last before starting her maternity leave.”