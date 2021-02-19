Harry And Meghan Confirm They Will Not Return As Working Members Of Royal Family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have confirmed they will not be returning as working members of the royal family. The announcement comes 12 months after they said they wanted to quit as senior royals. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the royal family. “Following conversations with the duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.

Getty The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped down officially as senior members of the royal family

“While all are saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much loved members of the family.” A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role. “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.” The decision was made after conversations between Harry and members of the royal family. Sky News raised eyebrows by accidentally tweeting that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, had quit the royal family, which would have been considerably more surprising. The error was swiftly corrected.

Twitter Sky News mistakenly said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – William and Kate – were stepping down. The error was swiftly corrected.

Prince Harry will be stepping down from his role as RFU Patron.



We would like to thank Prince Harry for his time and commitment to the RFU both in his position as Patron and Vice Patron. The RFU has greatly valued his contribution to promoting and supporting the game. pic.twitter.com/9Gp3oyuYnD — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 19, 2021

The Rugby Football League thanks The Duke of Sussex for his time, care and commitment in supporting Rugby League at all levels in recent years – from the children’s game to the Challenge Cup, the England teams and RLWC2021. pic.twitter.com/tijl55hWsJ — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) February 19, 2021