Duvet Know It's Christmas: People Are Sharing Their Hilarious Christmas Sleeping Arrangements

It’s a universal truth that if family are getting together over the Christmas period someone is going to be without a proper bed - whether you’re a teenager or have been married for 30 years, all bets are off when you go home.

Camped under the ironing board, on the living room floor, on an airbed that 100 per cent will have deflated by the morning, it’s all part of the fun (supposedly).

In recent years, people have started sharing snaps of their festive snoozing set-up on Twitter with writer and journalist Rhodri Marsden (@Rhodri) using the rather brilliant hashtag #DuvetKnowItsChristmas.

The 2018 offerings have started already and they’re not disappointing.