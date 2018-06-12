Los Angeles - E3 gives the public its first glance at the biggest games coming out over the next 12-months and this year fans were spoilt for choice. With the unveiling of huge new titles like Fallout 76, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Forza Horizon 4 both Xbox and PlayStation have got a busy Christmas period coming up. To help cut through the noise I’ve shortlisted the biggest games you’ll want to play over the holiday season so you don’t have to trawl through every announcement. Red Dead Redemption - 26 October

Potentially one of the most anticipated games of the last five years, Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar’s next blockbuster game since Grand Theft Auto V. Featuring a huge open-world set during the end of what was known as the ‘Wild West’ you’ll play as Arthur Morgan, a member of the infamous Van der Linde gang. Available on: Xbox One, PS4 and PC Fallout 76 - 14 November

For the first time ever, Fallout is going online. Fallout 76 places you back in the wasteland but this time you’ll be joined by other real human beings. You’ll be able to team up or turn on each other. You can build your own bases, destroy each others as you explore a vast open world that’s four times larger than Fallout 4. Available on: Xbox One, PS4 and PC Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - 5 October

Assassin’s Creed is back and this time it’s heading to Ancient Greece. Set in early 400BC players will choose between one of two lead characters Alexios or Kassandra. They’ll then run, sail and ride their way to becoming a legendary Spartan warrior. Evolving from Origins, Odyssey is going full RPG and will offer conversation options and even the ability to romance characters. Available on: Xbox One, PS4 and PC Battlefield V - 19 October

Battlefield V takes the epic shooter back to World War 2 along with the huge online multiplayer battles that players have come to expect. Rather than releasing the game in full, its developers have launched a new online service called Tides of War that will see players get new locations, weapons and single player missions throughout the next 12-months. Available on: Xbox One, PS4, PC Forza Horizon 4 - 2 October

The hugely popular racing game for Xbox is heading to the United Kingdom. UK developers Playground has meticulously recreated some of Britain’s most iconic locations including the lochs of Scotland and even the quaint villages of the Cotswolds. The game will also feature dynamic seasons that completely change the look and feel of the world in which you’re racing. Available on: Xbox One and PC Shadow of the Tomb Raider - 14 September

Shadow of the Tomb Raider takes players to South America as Lara Croft finally completes her transition into the Tomb Raider.nYou’ll tackle a new open-world setting and as usual you’ll utilise all of Lara’s survival skills to help her prevent a plot to bring about the apocalypse. Available on: Xbox One, PS4 and PC Destiny 2 Forsaken - 4 September