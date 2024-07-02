Eamonn Holmes Leaves GB News Show Mid-Broadcast Due To Ill Health

Eamonn Holmes pictured in the GB News studio last year GB News

Eamonn Holmes was forced to leave Tuesday’s edition of his GB News show halfway through due to a bout of ill health.

The former This Morning host has co-hosted the divisive broadcaster’s daily live breakfast show with fellow presenter Isabel Webster since joining the station in 2021.

During the latest live broadcast, Eamonn left the set in the middle of the episode and did not return, which was later put down to illness.

A GB News spokesperson told the Daily Mail: “Eamonn had to finish a little earlier today as he was feeling unwell. He hopes to be back tomorrow.”

In recent history, Eamonn has spoken candidly about his health issues.

After undergoing back surgery in 2022, the daytime star said he began suffering problems with his left leg. As a result, during this recovery period, Eamonn suffered a fall at his home and was left with several injuries, including a broken bone, and took an additional four months off work.

Last week, Eamonn attended the TRIC Awards, during which he opened up once again about his health.

The Mirror quoted Eamonn as telling the audience, during an acceptance speech on behalf of GB News: “I wasn’t going to come, but I’ve got this new chair with all these gadgets.

“I had an operation a year and a half ago, and two things went wrong so I have two things in my back I don’t want. So I’ll happily accept this [award].”

While at the event, he also apparently told the newspaper that he is “not OK” and that this is “not a good time at all”, following his split from his wife of 14 years, Ruth Langsford.