PA Wire/PA Images A replacement set for long-running soap 'Eastenders' will cost millions more than first thought, a new report finds.

It’s home to shady characters, infamous feuds, and has seen more than its fair share of bloodshed. But now it is Albert Square itself which threatens to create high drama – as the cost of re-constructing the home of ‘EastEnders’ soars to £87 million.

An independent report into a BBC project to move the iconic set, which includes the Queen Vic pub and Arthur Fowler’s bench, less than two hundred yards to a new site in north London has found costs have risen 45% in three years.

The National Audit Office (NAO) found Beeb bosses now expect to spend £86.7 million constructing a new backlot set for the long-running soap opera, which will provide additional locations, including a supermarket, according to planning documents.

The BBC – which is funded by the licence fee paid by viewers – previously said the project, dubbed “E20” in reference to the postcode of fictional Walford, would cost £59.7 million.

It said the new location will allow for more modern filming techniques and solve a number of health and safety problems.