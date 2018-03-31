If you were hoping for some Easter sunshine this weekend, we’ve got some bad news for you.
The Met Office has yellow weather warnings in place for England and Wales for heavy rain on Sunday, Monday and into the week, though some hill snow could also be possible.
The warnings mean there is a chance of delays to travel, and even cancellations to bus and train services.
Spray and potential flooding could also mean difficult driving conditions and even some road closures.
The Met Office said: “Rain and transient hill snow will spread northwards on Sunday.
“Rain will become heavy and persistent later in the day and overnight before easing from the south during Monday morning.
“15-25 mm of rain is likely widely, with 40-60 mm possible locally in parts of southwest England and south Wales.
“Some temporary snow is likely over the higher ground early on Monday morning, mainly in Wales and above 350 m, where 2-5 cm could accumulate before snow turns back to rain.”
The warnings are in place for southern and south-west England and Wales, spreading further up the UK and into Scotland and Northern Ireland into next week.
All in all, it’s a fairly damp, chilly forecast, although according to the BBC, some sunny spells are likely later on Saturday in the west of the country.