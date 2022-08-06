15 Tasty Buys That'll Make Your Summer Picnic A Joy Not A Hassle

Life

The best picnics require a little comfort and a lot of drinks – whether alcoholic or not!
Aaah, picnics! A staple activity of British summer, but also quite a pain to prepare and organise. From digging out the right blanket to figuring out how to transport your food, there are lots of things that have to be bang on if you want to fully enjoy your al fresco afternoon.

To help you make the most of the high temperatures this month, we’ve pulled together a list of picnic essentials that’ll make the whole experience far easier.

Just remember to also pack your suncream, and some bug spray!

1
Oliver Bonas
Roll out a gorgeous gingham rug with waterproof backing
Chic yet practical, this vibrant pink and orange checked rug boasts a waterproof backing, and fabric carry handles and fastenings so it can be easily folded away and transported. It’s also available in blue and green – but we can’t resist this retro colour pairing!
Get it from Oliver Bonas for £65
2
Amazon
Take your picnic up a notch with this portable barbecue
With its portable briefcase design, this lightweight mini charcoal grill is perfect for park picnics and beach barbecues! Best of all, it’s on raised legs – so you can guarantee it won't scorch the grass or sand.
Get it from Amazon for £44.99
3
Wayfair
Lounge on this lightweight pair of foldable chairs
If (like me) you find lying on a blanket incredibly uncomfortable, then bring a beach chair along! An affordable pair, these two boast an on-theme tropical print, are super lightweight, and can be easily folded away.
Get them from Wayfair for £49.99
4
Amazon
Store your food and drinks in this large cooler bag
While wicker hampers certainly nail the Pinterest picnic aesthetic, they’re annoying to carry, oddly shaped for packing, and won’t keep your food fresh. Far more practical, this 40L bag is fully insulated, comes with a detachable shoulder strap, and folds flat after use for easy storage.
Get it from Amazon for £39.99
5
Amazon
Bring a big crate of trusty G&T tinnies
Ordering a crate of your favourite tinnies is far cheaper than buying them singularly off the shelf of your local corner shop! In this jumbo pack, you’ll be set for the day with 10 tins of Gordon’s London Dry Gin mixed with a refreshing diet tonic.
Get them from Amazon for £11
6
Amazon
… and don’t forget booze-free bottles, too!
Not much of a drinker? No worries! In this crate by Days, there are six bottles of crisp and fresh lagers, and six bottles of tropical and hoppy pale ales. Best of all, they’re completely alcohol-free!
Get them from Amazon for £25
7
Dunelm
Get some outdoor plates from this discounted dining collection
Part of the gorgeous Pretty Boho collection, this fabulous large mango wood plate is available in a pink, blue or white enamel finish. Best of all, the whole range has 50% off – so you can complete the set with matching dip bowls, serving bowls, and small plates!
Get it from Dunelm for £4.25 (was £8.50)
8
Amazon
Swap the disposable cutlery for this eco-friendly set
These sets are far better for both the environment and your bank balance than constantly rebuying packets of disposable cutlery. Each of the four cases comes in a different colour, and contains a knife, fork, spoon, and a pair of chopsticks.
Get them from Amazon for £9.99
9
Amazon
Bring a mini bluetooth speaker with a big battery life
Picking the right playlist really helps set the tone for your soiree – so make sure everyone can hear by bringing along a mini speaker. This one connects via bluetooth, is super affordable, and provides fifteen hours of continuous playtime with one single charge.
Get it from Amazon for £19.99
10
John Lewis & Partners
Sip on these gorgeous plastic highball glasses
If you want to avoid bringing your fancy glasses to the park - but want something a little more classy than a chunky outdoor tumbler – then look no further than these elegant plastic highballs!
Get them from John Lewis & Partners for £10
11
Etsy
Go for a boho vibe with this low wooden table
Take a picnic date night to new aesthetic levels with this folding low table. Made from gorgeous pine, the legs collapse to make it more compact, and it has a rope handle for easy carrying. We can’t get enough of it!
Get it from Etsy for £106.32
12
Not On The High Street
Liven up the afternoon with a fun garden game
This wood and rope Quoits set is easy to transport, and makes a great post-picnic game. It’s a target-oriented game that’s suitable for kids and adults alike but we reckon it would be especially amusing to play with grown-ups who’ve maybe had a few too many tipples!
Get it from Not On The High Street for £12.99
13
Amazon
Stop wine spillages with this clever stake set
Swap precariously balancing full wine glasses on the uneven ground, for placing them securely in these clever holders that you simply stake into the ground. Each set comes with four wine glass holders, and a holder for the bottle. Genius!
Get it from Amazon for £11.99
14
Amazon
Use a portable water dispenser to avoid doggy dehydration
If you’re bringing your four-legged friend along to the picnic, then this portable dispenser is an essential! Totally leakproof, simply hold the bottle horizontally, slide the lock key right to release water, and let your furry friend lap it up from the bowl.
Get it from Amazon for £15.99
15
John Lewis
Don't forget to throw in a throw, like this super snuggly one!
Even in summer, temperatures can drop of an evening, so it's always handy to have a cozy throw to snuggle up in. This great value fleece throw from the John Lewis Anyday Range – available in navy and mustard – is currently reduced further to clear. Snap it up pronto!
Get it from John Lewis for £8.50 (was £12)

