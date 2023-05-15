Eating This Diet Is The Equivalent Of Walking 4,000 Steps A Day

Anchiy via Getty Images

We all know that a healthy diet can be good for many health reasons, but researchers have also found that following one specific healthy diet can be the physical equivalent of getting 4,000 extra steps per day.

What is this magical health-giving diet, you ask? The Mediterranean one!

The new study, involving more than 2,000 middle-aged adults in the US, found those with high-quality, Mediterranean-style diets did the best on a fitness test.

In this latest study, they found that the diet had the same physical effect as more exercise.

“The improvement in fitness we observed in participants with better diets was similar to the effect of taking 4,000 more steps each day,” said Dr Michael Mi, one of the study’s authors, in a statement.

The researchers also found that, among the study participants, even those who exercised the same amount were said to be healthier if they were following a Mediterranean diet due to its ability to boost cardiovascular function.

What is the Mediterranean diet?

This way of eating has been well studied and is thought to be one of the best ways of living for optimum health and vitality, and stands to protect you against illnesses throughout your life.

In fact, the Greek island of Ikaria, where they follow this type of diet, is one of the world’s five ’Blue Zones’ – a place where the most people live happily and healthily to over 100.

How to eat like you live in the Med

While we might not get the weather like the Med, we can channel summer holiday vibes on our plates.

So, what to eat? Dr Mi says that a Mediterranean-style diet with fresh, whole foods and minimally processed foods, red meat, and alcohol is a great place to start.

People around the Mediterranean traditionally follow a diet that’s rich in plant-based foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, good quality bread, legumes, potatoes, nuts, and seeds and includes good fats such as extra virgin olive oil.

Red meat only plays a small part in their diet, and they enjoy moderate amounts of fish, poultry, dairy – and red wine, of course.

Fancy cooking something Mediterranean-inspired for dinner tonight? You could try some grilled chicken with couscous and grilled veggies or stuffing some bell peppers with rice and feta and a glug of olive oil. Red wine, optional!