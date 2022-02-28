11 Surprising Household Items You Can Buy 'Certified Refurbished' On eBay

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If you think of eBay as a place just for vintage furniture finds and discounted designer shoes, you’re missing a major household hack. It’s also somewhere you can save money on pricey homeware on its ‘Certified Refurbished’ section.

Launched in the middle of the pandemic when our homes never mattered more to us (but many of us couldn’t get out to shop), this part of the marketplace site is given over to trusted resellers who sell barely-used products at big savings.

We’re talking white goods, kitchen appliances, big label tech and home office and gym equipment, every item professionally cleaned, checked over and refurbished to be sold in pristine condition onto you. And the reassuring news is that all items, as you’d obviously hope, are backed by a one-year guarantee.

We’ve rounded up a selection of delightful if surprising kit that you can find on the site – but believe us, there’s so much more when you start looking.