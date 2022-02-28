Life

11 Surprising Household Items You Can Buy 'Certified Refurbished' On eBay

Before you shed out for that pricey item on your wish-list, there's a way to get money off.

Head of Life, HuffPost UK

It's worth browsing eBay 'Certified Refurbished' for some serious discounts on homeware.
eBay Certified Refurbished
It's worth browsing eBay 'Certified Refurbished' for some serious discounts on homeware.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If you think of eBay as a place just for vintage furniture finds and discounted designer shoes, you’re missing a major household hack. It’s also somewhere you can save money on pricey homeware on its ‘Certified Refurbished’ section.

Launched in the middle of the pandemic when our homes never mattered more to us (but many of us couldn’t get out to shop), this part of the marketplace site is given over to trusted resellers who sell barely-used products at big savings.

We’re talking white goods, kitchen appliances, big label tech and home office and gym equipment, every item professionally cleaned, checked over and refurbished to be sold in pristine condition onto you. And the reassuring news is that all items, as you’d obviously hope, are backed by a one-year guarantee.

We’ve rounded up a selection of delightful if surprising kit that you can find on the site – but believe us, there’s so much more when you start looking.

eBay
This pretty pastel food mixer
We're swooning at this Neo duck egg blue food mixer and no doubt your peeps will be doing likewise at all the bakes you'll be making with it.
Get it for £39.99
eBay
This sink-and-you'll-fall-asleep mattress
Mattresses cost a pretty penny, but this award-winning Simba one is available discounted and as good as new today.
Get it for £479 (other sizes also avaiable)
eBay
Your own Apple iPhone 11
Need a phone upgrade? There's really no need to buy new and full price with so many fully refurbished options.
Get it for £299.95
eBay
This snazzy washing machine
White goods are a great thing to buy 'refurbed' and this Beko washing machine (one of many models available) is no exception – even if it's silver!
Get it for £259.96
eBay
This pretty pink office chair
It's not just electronics. This gorgeous office chair (available in a range of colours) is also available for a (re)swivel.
Get it for £79.99
eBay
Your dream Dyson vacuum
We all dream of a Dyson, so no wonder this cordless vacuum is one of the most popular products on 'Certified Refurbished'.
Get if for £199.99
eBay
This wide-as-you-like TV
Want to go big with your TV? You can still go smaller on price with this 43 inch Philips widescreen.
Get it for £249.99
eBay
The Apple watch you've always wanted
Another Apple product that's well worth a gander (and FYI, just one of a vast array of smart watches from all the major brands available).
Get one for £119.99
eBay
This floral DAB radio
VQ Monty do a nice line in vintage-style radios. We love this Cath Kidston number (and there are also Emma Bridgewater and Joules versions).
Get it for £72.99 (was £99)
eBay
This mega ice-cream maker
Summer's not so far off now – and who doesn't want their own homemade ice cream when it arrives?
Get it for £259.99 (was:£349.95)
eBay
And some rainbow dumbbells!
Certified Refurbished has some great fitness kit too. These dumbbells will look as good in your home gym as you'll look after using them!
Get a pair for £8.99
Suggest a correction
TechshoppingHome and GardenhomeeBay