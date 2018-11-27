Theresa May's Brexit Deal Could Shrink GDP By Almost 6% By 2030

Theresa May’s Brexit deal could shrink the UK’s economic output by up to 5.5% by 2030, new estimates warn.

The Withdrawal Agreement, approved by EU leaders in Brussels over the weekend, could trigger economic consequences which “far outweigh” any gains from stopping payments to the EU post-Brexit.

The findings into the long-term economic impact of the deal, published in a report by think tank UK in a Changing Europe, also suggest that the damage to the economy would be much worse in a “no deal” scenario.

It follows estimates by the Office for Budget Responsibility that the UK economy could shrink by 2% in the months following Brexit, and recent analysis by Citi investment bank which suggests this reduction has already taken place compared with if the UK had voted to remain.

On Monday, a report by the National Institute for Economic and Social Research also warned May’s deal could have the equivalent impact of losing the economic output of Wales or the City of London.

The report warns of “difficult choices” ahead for policymakers, which could see taxes raised.